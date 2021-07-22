Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Viemed Healthcare worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,328,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 290,515 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

