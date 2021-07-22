Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Invests $312,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.40. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

