Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 29,903 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,903 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 33.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CyberOptics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CYBE opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $292 million, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60. CyberOptics Co. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

