Pundi X[new] Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $250.89 million and $32.14 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00105666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00141419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,861.45 or 0.99902024 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

