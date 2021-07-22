PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 1,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 138,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries; and plasma atomization process allows to produce and offer to the additive manufacturing market high purity spherical metal powders, including titanium alloy powders.

