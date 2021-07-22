Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $20,181.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $11.19 or 0.00034608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00105300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,398.75 or 1.00230579 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

