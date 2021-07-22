Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Home Point Capital Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

HMPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

HMPT opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $863,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,858,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.