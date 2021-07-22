Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for NuStar Energy L.P. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NuStar Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

NYSE NS opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.38. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,142 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,713,000 after purchasing an additional 817,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 87.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342,689 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

