Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Increased by Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million.

BTG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in B2Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in B2Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

