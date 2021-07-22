Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Raised by Analyst (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ERO. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.80.

Shares of ERO opened at C$23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.27. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.98 and a 12 month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

