Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.50.

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$47.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.48. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$23.47 and a 52-week high of C$50.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.76%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

