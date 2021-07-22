Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$47.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.48. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$23.47 and a 52-week high of C$50.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.76%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
