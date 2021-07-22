Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on New Gold to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.59.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.