Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.
New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
