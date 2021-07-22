Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,031,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,469.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

