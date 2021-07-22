Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

BRKR opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 85,446 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 30.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 58.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

