Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $237.50 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $194.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.45. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $97.77 and a 52 week high of $208.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

