Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issued By Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.38 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 195,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

