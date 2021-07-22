Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Issued By Scotiabank

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) – Research analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Yara International ASA in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.