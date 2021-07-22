Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

FMBI stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.26. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

