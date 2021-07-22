Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Raised by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.92.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $149.90 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.14.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

