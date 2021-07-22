Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

HAL stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after buying an additional 521,458 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

