Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Decreased by Analyst

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

TPIC has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

