Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raised by KeyCorp

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report released on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.52.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $181.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.99. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.