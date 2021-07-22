Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

