Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.12 and a beta of 1.01. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $58,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

