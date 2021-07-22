Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Boosted by SVB Leerink (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.09.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.