Qcash (QC) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.41 million and approximately $209.65 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00141289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.50 or 0.99907929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

