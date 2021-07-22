QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $50.50 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

