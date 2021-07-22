Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) shot up 6.4% on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $50.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Qualtrics International traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.23. 34,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 905,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion and a PE ratio of -61.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.29.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

