Quant (QNT) Market Cap Tops $876.17 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $72.57 or 0.00227260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $876.17 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

