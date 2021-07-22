Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Holdings Boosted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 89.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Quantum by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

QMCO opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $363.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $240,318.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 780,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 65,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $419,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,039 shares of company stock worth $1,232,478 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

