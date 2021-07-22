QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.44. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 63,700.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.