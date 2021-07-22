QuickSwap Hits One Day Volume of $10.58 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $46.97 million and $10.58 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $294.04 or 0.00909280 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00107686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00141607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,320.08 or 0.99946773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.