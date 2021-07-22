Qumu (QUMU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Qumu has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 96.16% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. On average, analysts expect Qumu to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qumu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Qumu has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qumu were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.