Qumu (QUMU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Qumu has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 96.16% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. On average, analysts expect Qumu to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Qumu has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.
