Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 101,496 shares.The stock last traded at $53.25 and had previously closed at $53.17.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $920.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rafael in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Rafael in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Rafael by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rafael in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rafael by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

