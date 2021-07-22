Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 109,678 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $61,911,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $36,332,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $35,780,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $31,258,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Shares of RL opened at $110.64 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

