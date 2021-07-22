Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RRC. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.68.

NYSE RRC opened at $15.56 on Monday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Range Resources by 40.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Range Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

