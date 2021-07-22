RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €480.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €480.00 ($564.71) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 41.87% from the stock’s current price.

RAA has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €584.22 ($687.32).

RAA stock traded up €14.80 ($17.41) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €825.80 ($971.53). 6,608 shares of the stock were exchanged. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €755.80.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

