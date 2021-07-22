Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $22.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

