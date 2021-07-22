Raven Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,378.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $2,378.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00106668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00140575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,051.09 or 0.99922738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.