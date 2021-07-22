Raymond James Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $280.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.43.

FTNT opened at $264.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.21. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $266.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

