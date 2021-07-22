Raymond James Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $180.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Shares of JBHT opened at $163.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

