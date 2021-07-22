Raymond James Lowers Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Kemper stock opened at $69.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kemper by 762.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 27.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 49,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

