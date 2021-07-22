Raymond James Raises Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$8.25

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective increased by Raymond James to C$8.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.09.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.77. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.