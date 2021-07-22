Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$48,204.60 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total transaction of C$48,204.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,518,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,465,897.79.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.89, for a total transaction of C$53,658.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total transaction of C$53,379.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total transaction of C$53,058.60.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$15.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 30.33. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

