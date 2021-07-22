RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.93. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 427,018 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

