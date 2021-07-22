RealTract Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One RealTract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RealTract has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $1.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.11 or 0.00848409 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.