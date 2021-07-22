Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.