Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Regional Management traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.44. Approximately 999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $120,227.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Regional Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regional Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.23.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

