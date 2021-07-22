Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RS opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $94.47 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

