Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.60. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $454.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

